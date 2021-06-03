Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $23.38 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,177 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $490.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,855. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $382.00 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.58. The firm has a market cap of $234.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

