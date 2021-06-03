Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $21,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $503.53. 1,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $490.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total value of $2,503,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,133.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,913 shares of company stock worth $13,717,618 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

