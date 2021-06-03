Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 3.2% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in 3M were worth $253,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.35. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

