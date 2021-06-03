Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.84. The company had a trading volume of 127,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.