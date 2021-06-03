Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 11,250 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 0.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $58,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 38,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS traded down $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $147.31. 22,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,010. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.