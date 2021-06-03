Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 15,143 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,184 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $39,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $13,785,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

EA traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $141.60. 21,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,625. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

