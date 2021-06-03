Barclays Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $21.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of VNOM opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

