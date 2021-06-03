Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.20

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.20 and last traded at $109.20, with a volume of 2450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAMXF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $32.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

