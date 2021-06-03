Beowulf Market Capitalization Hits $15.35 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $2,801.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 152.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

