Berenberg Bank Lowers Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 6,250 ($81.66) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 6,450 ($84.27).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,750 ($75.12).

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down GBX 94.10 ($1.23) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,341.90 ($69.79). The stock had a trading volume of 245,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £167.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,172 ($67.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82).

In other news, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91). Also, insider Andre Lacroix purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, for a total transaction of £536,700 ($701,201.99).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

