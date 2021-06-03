Berenberg Bank Raises Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Price Target to GBX 50

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 10 ($0.13) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Capital & Regional stock opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.54. Capital & Regional has a 12 month low of GBX 32.30 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £93.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.53.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

