Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€123.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €123.00 ($144.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €117.50 ($138.24).

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR:SIX2 opened at €119.70 ($140.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.05. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.