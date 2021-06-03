Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€123.00” Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €123.00 ($144.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €117.50 ($138.24).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €119.70 ($140.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.05. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €117.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.