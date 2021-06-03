B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.24. 23,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,134. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

