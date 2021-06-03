BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Western Digital stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.63.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

