BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $1,098,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $798,949.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,215,594 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,067.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

