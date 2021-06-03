BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in II-VI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,007,310 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. Cowen increased their price target on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

IIVI opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

