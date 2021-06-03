BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.00 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

