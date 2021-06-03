BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after buying an additional 1,020,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $253.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.15 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

