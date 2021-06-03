Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Shares of LMT opened at $385.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

