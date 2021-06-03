Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,141,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total value of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $290.38 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.04, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

