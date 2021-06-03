Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,342 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.4% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

VRTX stock opened at $210.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.