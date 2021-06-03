Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $467.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.68, a P/E/G ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $367.03 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

