Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $35.30 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 7.0% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $821.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $814.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.03 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.