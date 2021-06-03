Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,558 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Exact Sciences makes up approximately 2.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.22.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.