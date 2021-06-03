Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) was down 13.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.56.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions.

