Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading 17.3% Higher

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)’s stock price was up 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €33.50 ($39.41) and last traded at €33.20 ($39.06). Approximately 18,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 838% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.30 ($33.29).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.89 million and a PE ratio of -37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

