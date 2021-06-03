Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,535,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,369,000 after purchasing an additional 144,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,866,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.49. 29,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $172.12.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

