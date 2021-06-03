Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $207.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

