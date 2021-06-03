Bitcoin SV Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $901.87 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and approximately $901.87 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $185.77 or 0.00481552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,577.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.22 or 0.01841035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058314 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001481 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004916 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,750,495 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

