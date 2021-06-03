Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,433 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Black Hills worth $603,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

