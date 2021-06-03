Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Dover were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.21. 4,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,975. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.