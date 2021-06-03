Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,888. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

