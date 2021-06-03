Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

MCD stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.00. The company had a trading volume of 55,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,340. The stock has a market cap of $173.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

