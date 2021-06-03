Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 415 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,233 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.06. 228,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.13. The stock has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a PE ratio of 131.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

