BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BGIO stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28.
BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile
