BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.44.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
