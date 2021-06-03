BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
