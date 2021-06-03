BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.35 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

