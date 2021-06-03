BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

