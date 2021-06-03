BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 30th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of FRA opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $13.14.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
