BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Cimarex Energy worth $591,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.70. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

