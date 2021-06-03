BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Shake Shack worth $645,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after acquiring an additional 69,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.88.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

