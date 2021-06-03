BlackRock Inc. Buys 282,548 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 282,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Glaukos worth $610,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,100. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GKOS opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

