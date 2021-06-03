BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.07% of Five9 worth $635,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $1,004,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,548,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $2,112,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,216,120 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

Shares of FIVN opened at $166.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.29.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.