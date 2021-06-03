BlackRock Inc. Has $596.05 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Royalty Pharma worth $596,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,938,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431,463 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,436,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754,244 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,198.6% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,895,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.01. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

