BlackRock Inc. Has $605.89 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 323,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.00% of IDACORP worth $605,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

IDA opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.