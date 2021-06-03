BlackRock Inc. Has $649.08 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Balchem worth $649,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,943,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $32,338,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $12,528,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 95,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of BCPC opened at $131.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $134.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.