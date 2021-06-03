BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 204,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Rogers worth $651,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after buying an additional 39,213 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,362,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rogers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,893,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,594,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers stock opened at $190.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 8.16%. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total value of $1,343,417.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

