BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.11% of People’s United Financial worth $620,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 282.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 458,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 338,515 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 970,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.12 on Thursday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

