BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,100,418 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,081,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,100,418 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $585,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

