BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 29th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of BKT opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
