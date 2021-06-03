BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 29th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of BKT opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,641,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

